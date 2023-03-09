Eric Bowman

Eric M. Bowman, 35, passed away at 7:03pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. He was born on September 18, 1987, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Becky (Ambrose) Bowman of Wood River and the late Jeffry Bowman. In addition to his mom, Eric is survived by a sister: Erin Sumpter of Alton, a brother and sister in law: Chris and Rhonda Bowman of Wood River, his paternal grandma: Ilene Bowman of Godfrey, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A gamer, Eric loved to go to concerts and travel.
In addition to his dad, Eric was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: William and Beulah Ambrose, and his paternal grandpa: Bill Bowman.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family with checks payable to Becky Bowman and will be accepted at the funeral home.
