It is with great sadness that the family of Emma Elizabeth (Buttle) Kochan announce her passing on October 13, 2021 at 95 years young.
Emma was born on May 16, 1926 in Alton, Illinois to Edwin and Hilda Buttle. Upon graduation from Alton High School she became an office clerk and later a housewife. Emma was married to Joseph George Kochan. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, monthly "club" gatherings with her friends and square dancing with Joe. She made friends easily and always had a "strong" handshake or yellow rock "hug" for everyone she met.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joe, of 52 years together. She is survived by her children Robert Kochan, Cathy (Robert) Kitsch, Gary (Kristy Sitter) Kochan and Elizabeth "Libby" (Bill) Nolan. Proud grandmother of Kelly (Ethan) Kitsch, Kevin (Genevieve) Kitsch, Emily Kochan, Kyle (Brooke) Kitsch, Adam Kochan, William Nolan IV, Kayla Kochan and Grace Nolan. Great grandmother to Tyler, Caroline, Georgia, Theo, and Margot. Emma will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, aunt, cousin and friend.
A celebration of Emma's life will be held at Holy Angels Parish Church, 345 E. Acton Ave. Wood River, Illinois on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by mass at 11:30 a.m. Marks Mortuary of Wood River, Illinois entrusted with arrangements. Masks are required for attendees.
Memorial donations may be made to: Adoration Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters One Franciscan Way Alton, Illinois 62002.