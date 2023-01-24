Emma Hood Volin

Emma Mary Hood Volin, age 85 of Lombard, IL, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home in Lombard, IL.
She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Aloysius and Mary (nee Geiger) Woltering.
She married Joseph Calvin Hood, in 1969, who passed away August 31, 1985.
She married Robert Warren Volin July 17, 1993, who who passed away on March 15, 2009.
She was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Lombard, IL.
Ms. Volin was born in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1956. She attended St. Louis University Business School. She lived in Chicago for 10 years; Pinehurst, NC; Highland, IL; St. Louis, MO; Osage Beach, IL; and Lombard, IL. She worked for Hussman Refrigeration and then as a Financial Planner for Marriott Hotels. She enjoyed stage performances, reading, movies, and walking.
Survivors include:
Step Child - Mark Volin, Woodridge, IL
Step Child - Louise (Lloyd) Herman, Colorado Springs, CO
Step Child - Kenneth J. (Linda) Volin, Elburn, IL
Step Child - Dana (Paul) Hood-Morigan, Los Angeles, CA
Step Daughter-In-Law - Susan Hood, San Francisco, CA
Step Grandchild - Ben (Anna) Carlson
Step Grandchild - James Volin
Step Grandchild - Natalie Volin
Sister - Sister Olivia A. Woltering, ASC, Ruma, IL
Sister - Mary A. (Floyd) Gilomen, Highland, IL
Sister-In-Law - Morine Woltering, Yazoo City, MS
Nieces and Nephews - Many.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Aloysius Herman Woltering - Died 7/24/1950
Mother - Mary Olivia (nee Geiger) Woltering - Died 4/7/1973
First Husband - Joseph Calvin Hood
Second Husband - Robert Warren Volin
Step Child - Robin Hood
Step Child - Geoffrey Hood
Sister - Stella M. Lynge - Died 7/27/2014
Sister - Rita M. Eilers - Died 6/14/2016
Brother - Aloysius H. Woltering, Jr. - Died 9/13/1948
Brother - James V. Woltering - Died 3/22/1968
Brother - Clarence J. Woltering - Died 2/7/1999
Brother - John H. Woltering - Died 6/22/2010
Brother - Theodore B. Woltering - Died 10/11/2016.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation .