Emma Hood Volin

Emma Mary Hood Volin, age 85 of Lombard, IL, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home in Lombard, IL.

She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1937, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Aloysius and Mary (nee Geiger) Woltering.

She married Joseph Calvin Hood, in 1969, who passed away August 31, 1985.

She married Robert Warren Volin July 17, 1993, who who passed away on March 15, 2009.

She was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Lombard, IL.

Ms. Volin was born in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1956. She attended St. Louis University Business School. She lived in Chicago for 10 years; Pinehurst, NC; Highland, IL; St. Louis, MO; Osage Beach, IL; and Lombard, IL. She worked for Hussman Refrigeration and then as a Financial Planner for Marriott Hotels. She enjoyed stage performances, reading, movies, and walking.

Survivors include:

Step Child - Mark Volin, Woodridge, IL

Step Child - Louise (Lloyd) Herman, Colorado Springs, CO

Step Child - Kenneth J. (Linda) Volin, Elburn, IL

Step Child - Dana (Paul) Hood-Morigan, Los Angeles, CA

Step Daughter-In-Law - Susan Hood, San Francisco, CA

Step Grandchild - Ben (Anna) Carlson

Step Grandchild - James Volin

Step Grandchild - Natalie Volin

Sister - Sister Olivia A. Woltering, ASC, Ruma, IL

Sister - Mary A. (Floyd) Gilomen, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law - Morine Woltering, Yazoo City, MS

Nieces and Nephews - Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father - Aloysius Herman Woltering - Died 7/24/1950

Mother - Mary Olivia (nee Geiger) Woltering - Died 4/7/1973

First Husband - Joseph Calvin Hood

Second Husband - Robert Warren Volin

Step Child - Robin Hood

Step Child - Geoffrey Hood

Sister - Stella M. Lynge - Died 7/27/2014

Sister - Rita M. Eilers - Died 6/14/2016

Brother - Aloysius H. Woltering, Jr. - Died 9/13/1948

Brother - James V. Woltering - Died 3/22/1968

Brother - Clarence J. Woltering - Died 2/7/1999

Brother - John H. Woltering - Died 6/22/2010

Brother - Theodore B. Woltering - Died 10/11/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Education Foundation .