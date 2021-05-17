Elsie E. Wilkins, 72, passed away 7:45 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville.
Born December 20, 1948 in Albuquerque, NM, she was the daughter of Walter William and Lillie Mae (Gaede) Lawrence.
She had been a Home Health care Aide for Senior services for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River and enjoyed BINGO and working crossword puzzles.
On February 18, 1967 in Wood River, she married C. David Wilkins. He died January 17, 1997.
Surviving are two sons, Randy Wilkins, Timothy Wilkins; two daughters, Christy Wilkins, Laurie (Mark Edwards) Wilkins; eight grandchildren, Samantha (Robert) Steele, Jacob Holmes, Adam wilkins, Marks, Jr. (Baylie) Edwards, Lauren Edwards, Drew Charles, Colton Wilkins, Rebecca Curan; six great grandchildren, Chloe Metz, Brayden Steele, Jordan Steele, Aiden Edwards, Naomy Curan, Dacson Curan; and a brother, Walter "Larry" Lawrrence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Wilkins; and brother, David Lawrence.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Tuesday, May 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto