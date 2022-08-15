Elmer Goskie

Elmer “Tug” O. Goskie, 96, died at 5:15 p.m., Monday August 8, 2022 at Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto.
Tug was born January 24, 1926 in Thebes, IL to the late Ralph A. and Orpha R. (Petitt) Goskie.
He and the former Emma Jean Pryor were married on March 13, 1944 in Cairo, IL. She died June 9, 1990.
Tug was a Foreman in the Maintenance Dept. of National Marine Service for 31 years retiring in 1981.
Tug was a WWII Army Veteran serving as a Mess Sargent for General George Patton.
Survivors include one daughter, Carol Luebbert of Roxana; one son, David & Jayne Goskie of Alton; special friend, Erma Leib of Knoxville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Tommy Guthrie of Wood River, Jimmy & Carla Guthrie of Hartford, Suzie Schaaf of Roxana, Erin & Jason Lynn of Wood River, Alyson & Michael Meyer of Dorsey, Jeff & Karen Coles of Edwardsville; 15 great-grandchildren, Jeni, James, Emma, Jack, Wyatt, Jake, Sam, Bobby, Madison, Reagan, Hudson, Beckham, Kaitlyn, Braden, Alyssa; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Owen, Elliott, Olivia, Hadley; 2 sisters, Rose Ann Gaither & Harold of Dunnellon, FL, Edna Hurt & Edward of AR; one brother, Ralph Goskie & Gloria of Park Forest, IL.
Tug was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Geneva Story, Leila Nievelt, Katie Chester; 4 brothers, Albert, Norman, Bill & Amil Goskie.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Gary Portell & Rev. Stephen Gray will officiate.
Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are to the Sandy Creek Baptist Church.
