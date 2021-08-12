Ellen M. Wolfe, 63, passed away 6:30 pm, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born April 11, 1958 in Taylorville, she was the daughter of Burdell and Evelyn (Hedges) Miller.
She had been employed as a cook for the South Roxana American Legion Post for 10 years.
On December 15, 2007 in Wood River, she married Marc Wolfe. He survives.
Surviving also are sons, Shawn M., Jimmy, Shawn L., Shane (Amy), Chances and Ben (Andria); daughters, Kelly (Ross), Buffy, Charity and Precious; grandchildren, Hailee, Heather, Jaymen, Ciarra, Macy, Kaelee, Trenten and Mason; and sisters, Bonnie Becker and Stella Oaks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lacy Lee; and brother, Ivan Miller.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.