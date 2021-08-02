Ella Rose DeLancey, passed away at 8:27 am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at home in Rosewood Heights.
She was born on May 3, 2021 in Alton, IL to Emily Rose DeLancey and Jordan Friedel.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by a brother, Grayson Friedel, her grandparents, Michael (Tracey) DeLancey of Rosewood Heights, IL, Cynthia Knight of Shipman, IL, and Stacy Adams of Bethalto,great grandparents, Billy and Peggy DeLancey, great-great grandmother, Ella Mae Puckett of Shipman, one aunt, Elizabeth DeLancey of Rosewood Heights and three uncles, Jesse (Tori) DeLancey of Rosewood Heights, C.J. Wallace of Rosewood Heights, Jason (Brandie) West of Alabama, and one great uncle, Donnie DeLancey of Roxana, two great aunta, Christina (Ryan) Bechel, of Wood River, and Tanya DeLancey of Walls, MS,
She was preceded in death by a great grandmother, Dianne Grantham.
Visitation will be at Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 10:00 am until time of funeral services at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois with Pastor Mark Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the go fund me account: Ella Rose DeLancey.
