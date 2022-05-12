Elizabeth Thornbugh

Elizabeth "Beth" Marie Thornburgh, 67, passed away 10:09 am, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born June 6, 1954 in Kellyville, OK, she was the daughter of Leonard DeWayne and Wilma Mae (Ball) Fulks.
Beth enjoyed camping, knitting, attending car shows and bar-b-ques as well as taking trips to Grafton to eat catfish.. She cherished time with her family and grandchildren.
On June 12, 1972 in Hartford, she married Jerrold Thornburgh. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, Jerrold Thornburgh, II of Hartford; daughters, Heather (Tony) Dodd of Alton, Elizabeth (David) Farmer of Bethalto; five grandchildren, Zach and Chase Dodd, Bryce Holland, Lance Farmer, Paige Thornburgh; and three sisters, Linda Yocham and Patty Anderson both of Kellyville, OK, Betty Hicks of Staunton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Gary Dewayne Fulks.