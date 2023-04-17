Elizabeth Rothe

Elizabeth C. Rothe, 89, passed away at 4:03 am on Monday, April 10, 2023, at home, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 3, 1933, in Alton, IL to Frank and Leslie (Robertson) Petersen.
Elizabeth married Wilbur Rothe on October 5, 1996, in Alton, IL. He proceeded her in death on August 24, 2016.
She spent her career as a registered nurse, retiring from Alton Memorial Hospital.
Elizabeth is survived by three children, Timothy Motzer, David (Michelle) Motzer, and Julie (Dale) Loftis; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she has proceeded in death by an infant daughter, Kristin Motzer.
Cremation rights were accorded.
A private interment will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the BJC Hospice.
