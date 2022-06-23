Elizabeth Nash

Elizabeth “Ann” Nash, 75, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8:45 pm, at her home with her family by her side, under Hospice care.
She was born on September 10, 1946, in Jerseyville, IL, the daughter of the late Robert S. and the late Mildred P. (Godsey) Crull. Ann married Jerry L. Nash on May 19, 1975, in Wood River, IL.
Ann worked at RE/MAX Riverbend until her retirement in 2019. She enjoyed painting, traveling, gardening, flowers, reading, crafting, dancing, and singing. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and her beloved cat, Johnny.
Along with her husband, Jerry, she is survived by her children, Cindy Hansen-Mayer of St. Charles, MO, Sherri Nash-Ashlock of Bethalto, and Kelly Nash-Manns of Bethalto; three siblings, Roberta (Dwain) Godar of Eldred, IL, Tommy Crull of Fieldon, and Sandy (Ken) Adams of Lake City, FL; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Mayer, Danielle Mayer, Eric (Larry) Ashlock-Chambless, Heather Ashlock, Allison (Joshua) Yates, Shelly Manns, and Emily Floyd; fifteen great-grandchildren; and six nieces.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to 5 A’s and/or Madison County Humane Society.
