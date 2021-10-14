She was born on June 25, 1940, to the late Vincent and Bernice (Pluester) Bussen.
Elizabeth married Francis Toppmeyer on May 6, 1961, in Meppen, Illinois.
Liz was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Alter Society. She loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for her family. Liz especially loved making desserts and was well known for her famous cinnamon rolls. She also loved to spoil her grandkids and great-grandkids and spoke very highly of all of them.
Liz is survived by her husband and four children, Lisa (Ed) Heffington, Julie (John) Carnes, Jane (Todd) Mandernach, and Mark (Mary) Toppmeyer; nine grandchildren Ellen (Matt) Nichols, Emily (Evan) Kane, Hannah Carnes, Lydia Carnes, Caleb Carnes, Chad (Morgan) Mandernach, Wyatt Mandernach, Maggie Toppmeyer, and Max Toppmeyer; four great-grandchildren Layken, Lainey, Auggie, and Nash. Also surviving are four sisters Agnes Friedel, Bernie Curry, Marge Lohmar, Joan (Bill) Held and a sister-in-law, Colleen Bussen.
In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Bussen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday, October 15, 2021 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois.
Funeral mass will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church also in Brussels.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s School or family choice.
