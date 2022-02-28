Elizabeth “Liz” Geen Jones, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 9:19 a.m., Tuesday February 22, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.
Born November 14, 1938 in Slima County, CO. She was a daughter of the late Irby and Elizabeth L. (Underwood) Reed.
Liz and Bennie Edward Jones were married on March 13, 1965 in Bethalto. He passed away July 26, 2014.
Her first job was with Montgomery Wards in Little Creek, VA as a Secretary and Head Boss. Bennie was in the Navy and stationed there at the time. She worked as a bookkeeper for Hutton Ford in Wood River, Piasa Lincoln-Mercury in Alton and also was a warranty clerk as well at Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota, bookkeeper for Dodge, Chrysler. Her last job was in Logistic Services for Sears in Granite City. Sears was a derivative of Montgomery Wards. In 2001 Liz retired after working 50 years.
Liz is survived by one son, Ben Jones of Cottage Hills; Niece Debbie Burges of Cottage Hills (who grew up in Liz’s home in Virginia); many nieces and nephews, great and great-great.
Beside her husband and parents, Liz was preceded in death by two sisters, Alberta Settle, Nora J. Gillis; one brother, Elvis Reed.
Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial celebration of Liz’s life will be at a later date.
