Elizabeth Ann Kornegay, 88, passed peacefully at 5:56 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in her home
at Cedarhurst in St. Charles, MO.
She was born July 19, 1934, in Marion, KY, the daughter of the late Anna Eliza Marshall.
Elizabeth married the late Robert (Jack) Kornegay on September 6, 1952 in Paducah, KY.
She worked at Hayner Library in Alton for over 20 Years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of
Calvary Baptist Church in Alton where she played piano and was a member of the choirs. She
also played piano and organ for North Alton Baptist church and piano for services at Eldercare of
Alton, IL for over 30 years. She enjoyed golfing, quilting, sewing, traveling around much of
America and spending time with family.
Elizabeth is survived by two children: Ann and her spouse, Charles Shepler of McKinney, TX
and Robert Kornegay of St. Charles, MO, four grandchildren: CJ and his spouse, Jessica Shepler
of Castle Rock, CO, Joy and her spouse, Klaus Krogsgaard of Frederickssund, Denmark, Kristen
Kornegay of Wentzville, MO and Melissa Kornegay of St. Charles, MO, and 4
great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Vivian Murphy and brother Lawrence Thomas
Marshall.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Rose Lawn Memory
Gardens in Bethalto, IL with Rev. Andre' Dobson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Home in Carmi or Calvary Baptist Church in
Alton.
