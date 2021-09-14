Elizabeth “Betty” M. Starkey, 95, of Moro, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Centralia, IL, on May 7, 1926, the daughter of Michael “Hobert” and Clara “Hazel” (Shoemaker) Bond. She married Elmer Starkey, Jr. in Centralia, IL, on June 26, 1960, he preceded him in death in 2014.
Betty graduated from Centralia High School and went on to attend The University of Illinois, where she played clarinet in the U of I Band and obtained her master’s degree. She was a music teacher in Roxana and Urbana before going to the Alton School District, where she retired from after 35 years of teaching music. She was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church. Betty was a lifetime member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association where she served as State President from 1996 to 1997, and a member and past president of the Madison County Teachers Association. She enjoyed music, birds, dogs, and traveling all over the world with her husband.
Betty is survived by her nephew, Michael (Nancy) Bond of Woodlawn, IL; two nieces, Susan (Mark) Drennan of Woodlawn, IL, and Debbie Becker of Alton; a great-niece, Hallie (Randy) Pollard of Woodlawn, IL; a great-great-nephew, Hudson Pollard of Woodlawn, IL; a sister-in-law, Eunisa Bond of Centralia; special friends, Pat and Ed Brown of Bethalto; several cousins friends and caretakers.
Along with her parents, and husband, Elmer, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Bond; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Becker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm at Bethalto United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joy Caschetta officiating. Burial will follow at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Bethalto United Methodist Church; 5A’s; and/or IRTA Foundation.
