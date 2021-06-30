Elizabeth Anne Anderson.jpeg
Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Anderson, 88, went to be with her Father in Heaven at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with her family by her side at her home in Lebanon, MO. She was born on August 2, 1932 in Godfrey, IL.  She was the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Anderson) Kogel.   She was a long time member of Open Door Fellowship Church in Alton.  Surviving are three sons and a daughter, Tim Axley of Lebanon, MO, Jeff Anderson (Ying) of Huntsville, TX, Randy Anderson (Ada) of Lebanon, MO, and Karen Maring of Brighton, IL, 12 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.  Also surviving are her siblings Edna Turner of Alton, James Kogel of Alton, Robert Kogel Jr. (Maude) of Lebanon, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Alice Kogel, her son-in-law Ernest Maring, and her grandson Jeffrey Anderson.  A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Pastor David Landry will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Open Door Fellowship Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
