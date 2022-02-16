Elizabeth "Beth" Dawn (Sirclum) Roberts, 53, passed away peacefully at her home on February 9, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving husband Dale V. Roberts of 36 years, her adored bulldog, Malibu, and her family in Alton, IL.
Elizabeth was born September 3, 1968, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to William J. Sirclum and Margie J. Ransom.
Beth's interests included all things 1970's & 1980's, classic cinema, reading, traveling, collecting Barbie's, and romance & science fiction novels. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her English Bulldog, Malibu.
“My soul has painted like the wings of butterflies, Fairy tales of yesterday will grow but never die, I can fly, my friends…” ~Freddie Mercury
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Dale V. Roberts; mother, Margie J. Ransom; sister, Kristie Sirclum (Charles Graf); sister-in-law, Tammy Settles; sister-in-law, Heather Feltz (Scott); 3 nieces, Ashley Maberry (Brad), Isabella Wisdom (Richard McCullough), and Sydney Feltz; 2 nephews Ryan Settles and Caleb Feltz; 1 great-niece, Emma Maberry, and 1 great-nephew Carter Maberry.
Her grandparents, Mona I. & Harry W. Ransom, mother-in-law, Sharon L. Wojhan, and her brother-in-law, Michael J. Settles, Sr., preceded Elizabeth in death.
A celebration of life will be held at the Cathy M Williams & Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave Alton, IL 62002 on February 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.