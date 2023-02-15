Elisabetha Maria Gavaza, 66, passed away 10:05 am on Monday, February 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 7, 1956 in Alton, IL to Heinz Rudolph and Veronika Maria (Haus) Dziurowitz.
She married Stephen Walter Gavaza on October 25, 1974. He survives.
Elisabetha accepted Christ at the age of 13 and was a devoted member of Dow Southern Baptist Church where she enjoyed and loved her Sunday School Class. She served as a local election judge for many years, which she enjoyed very much. She was passionate about health, wellness and nutrition, and she enjoyed gardening, knitting and reading. Above all, Elisabetha loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Elisabetha is survived by eight children, S. Walter (Amanda) Gavaza of Jerseyville, IL, Annette (Kenny) Steward of Bethalto, IL, Jennifer (Matthew) Perham of Laura, IL, JoAnna (Tim) Miller of Greenville, TX, Kari (Steve) Bagent of Shipman, IL, Sarah Gavaza of Laura, IL, Tabitha (Nick) O'Dell of Edwardsville, IL and Adam Gavaza of Godfrey, IL; 14 grandchildren, Leanne, Cody, Colton, Katelyn, Jacob, Gavin, Wyatt, Kenzie, Sophie, Leila, Morgan, Dollar, Dalton and Lincoln; two siblings, Karl Dziurowitz and Anna (Carl) Johnson, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Joey, Henry, John, Dennis, Heinz Jr. and Richard, along with a nephew, Heinz III.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Services will be held 11 am on Friday, February 17, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor David Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Botanical Garden.