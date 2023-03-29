Elijah Gray

Elijah Lawrence Gray, 20, of Ballwin, MO, passed away on March 25, 2023, at home.
He was born on July 22, 2002, in Alton, IL, the son of David and Lorie (Stortzum) Gray.
Elijah was a 2021 graduate of Lafayette High School in Wildwood, MO. He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church of Ellisville, MO and worked for Intelica Commercial Real Estate as a Transaction Coordinator.
His passion was playing the guitar in numerous bands around the Alton and West County Areas. He attended St. Louis Community College and was working towards his bachelor's degree.
Elijah was very ambitious and an extremely hard worker; he excelled at everything he did.
He had a bright and amazing soul that left such an impact on so many people. He truly was the best friend anyone could ever ask for.
Elijah is survived by his father, David & Carrie Gray of Wildwood, MO; his mother, Lorie Gray of Godfrey, IL; two brothers, Noah Williams of Jerseyville, IL, Nathaniel Gray of Wildwood, MO; his grandparents, Larry & Carol Gray of Jerseyville, IL, Grant & Lynnette Becker of St. Peters, MO; one great-grandfather, Gordon Becker; several aunts and uncles, Cory & Tom Woodring of Colorado Springs, CO, Steven & Amy Gray of Jerseyville, IL, Aaron & Alice Gray of Jerseyville, IL, Barbara & Kenny Smith of Jerseyville, IL, Hank & Tanya Stortzum of Troy, MO and Brieanna Coffman & Skip Laney of Fort Meyers, FL.
Elijah is preceded in death by an infant cousin, Mary Helena Gray.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, Friday, March 31, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, IL, with Fr. Hyland Smith celebrant.
Burial will take place in the St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Louis Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition.
(stl.suicideprevention.org)
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com