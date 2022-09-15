Eldon Heaton

Eldon C. Heaton, 77, went to be with the Father at 12:01 pm, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born September 29, 1944 in Springfield, MO, he was the son of Louis and May Belle (Goodnight) Heaton.
Eldon served in the U.S. Army and Air Force retiring as a Lt. Coronal. He was then employed as a safety specialist for the National Geospatial Agency before retiring.
On February 7, 2004 in Bethalto, he married Donna Clark Smith. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Paul (Tamara) Heaton of Kirksville, MO; step-son, Brian (Michelle) Smith of Witt; step-daughter, Jaime (Jonathan) Peterson of Alton; two grandchildren, A.J. Heaton, Bradley Heaton; and step-grandchild, HaDassah Peterson.
No services have been scheduled.
Cremation rites were accorded and interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.