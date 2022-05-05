Eldon Eugene Rich

Eldon Rich, age 75, from Clermont, Florida, died on Monday, April 18 after several years of battling cancer. He was born December 12, 1946. He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1965. He served in the Navy and retired from Economy Barge Lines in Hartford, IL. After retirement, he and his family moved to Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavern and Ione Rich and a brother-in-law, Glenn Carr.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Kathie, daughter, Jennifer and son, Justin all of Clermont, FL, a brother, Edward Rich of Wood River, IL, 2 sisters, JoAnne Carr and Eleanor Fleming (David) both of Bethalto, IL, a nephew, John Fleming of Alton, IL, and a niece, Michele Ervin (Scott) and their children, Joshua Ervin of Wood River, IL and John Ervin of Indiana.
There were no services per his request.