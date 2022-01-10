Eileen “Tinker” Jamruk, 79, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her home. She was born September 3, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late John and Estelle (Reeb) Barnes. She married John J. Jamruk on September 14, 1963 in East St. Louis and he passed away on July 30, 2004. Eileen was raised in the funeral industry and served the community as the office manager of Barnes Funeral Home in East St. Louis and Belleville throughout her life. She later worked as a secretary with Anderson Hospital in Maryville for nine years and had helped Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville for several years. She served as a secretary and treasurer for the St. Clair County Funeral Directors Association for many years and was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. She enjoyed her years attending the L.I.F.T. and Friends Widow’s luncheons and activities and also enjoyed attending many of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Jamruk and fiancé, Dave Thompson of Belleville; three sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Tami Jamruk of Breese, Brian and Kelly Jamruk of St. Petersburg, Florida and Joseph “J.J.” and Stacey Jamruk of Collinsville; eight grandchildren, Katy and Michael Morthland, Hannah Jamruk, Gabrielle Jamruk, Ashleigh Jamruk, Lauren Jamruk, Joshua Jamruk, Megan Jamruk, Brody Jamruk and Ethan Thompson; one great grandson, Walter Morthland; a sister and brother-in-law, Dee Dee and Michael Murray of Millstadt; a brother and sister-in-law, John “Jack” and Patricia Barnes of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Shea. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Urban Program in East St. Louis, Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis or to Faith in Action in Collinsville and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
