Eileen Ann Dawdy, age 59, of Wood River, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. Eileen was born on June 5, 1962 in Boston, MA, a daughter of the late Alvin Wiley and Margaret (Bell) Wiley.
On June 20, 1989, Eileen Wiley married Richard “Rick” Dawdy, the love of her life in Hot Springs, AR. Eileen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Eileen loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eileen is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-two years, Rick Dawdy of Wood River, IL; loving children, Amber DeFord of Holland, MI, Julie (Shane) Brown of Granite City, IL, Joshua Dawdy of Wood River, IL, Elizabeth Floyd of Granite City, IL and Stephine Dawdy of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Steven (Vicky) Wiley of Maryville, IL, Kadi Wiley of Maryville, IL, Donald Wiley of Maryville, IL, Joanne (Dan) Provaznik of Maryville, IL and Bill (Felicia) Wiley of Glen Carbon, IL; proud grandmother to ten grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
