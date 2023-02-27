Effie Norby

Effie “Faye” Norby, 81, died at 4:44 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton. Born April 8, 1941 in Christian County, KY, she was the daughter of Herman and Helen (Sweeney) Parker. Mrs. Norby is survived by her husband, Harley Norby of Godfrey, a son, David Norby (Patti) of Troy, MO, a daughter-in-law, Audra Norby, four grandchildren, Kerri, Taylor, Dylan, and Julia, and a great grandchild, Honor. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Norby, and three sisters, Nancy, Mary Ann, and Dodie. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Reiss Chapel at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com