Edward Stromske

Edward Dale Stromske, 84, passed away at 4:03 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 14, 1937, in Alton, the son of Stanley Martin and Gertrude Mary (Miller) Stromske.
Edward married Wanda Stice on August 23, 1958, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on September 7, 2016.
He graduated from Alton High School and then worked as an Iron Worker for Federal Steel and Manufacturing. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Edward served his country in the Army Reserves. Edward loved to play cards with family and friends and enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and pheasant hunting every October for the last 50 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge 254 in Alton. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues Fan. He loved spending time with family.
He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Lee (Scott) Goforth of Alton; a son, Mark (Karen) Stromske of Moores Hill, IN; grandchildren, Patrick L Squires of Alton, Greg (Francesca) Eales, Melissa Hampsey, Nicholas (Devan) Stromske, Lauren (T.J.) Seymour, Courtney (Michael) Goforth, Daniel (Breanna) Stromske, Tessa Stromske; great grandchildren, Madison & Jameson Hampsey, Koby & Kaitlyn Squires, Avalon, Atticus & Lux Eales, Isabelle & Zoey Seymour, Jeremy & Luke Scheer, Zoie, Phoenix & Luna Stromske, Evander Stromske; a brother & sister in law, David & Judy Stromske; a sister in law, Patty Stromske, Carol Upple, Nancy Stromske, and a brother in law & sister in law, Thomas & Kathy Stice.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Dale Stromske, two brothers, James & Thomas Stromske, a sister-in-law, Jean Stromske, and a brother-in-law, Douglas D. Upple.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Alton with Fr. Godfrey Mullen, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey with military rites by Grafton American Legion.
Memorials are suggested to Fresenius Kidney Care, 7 Professional Drive, Alton, IL 62002.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com