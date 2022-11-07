Edward A. Schaeffer, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Edward F. and Lillian (Chase) Schaeffer. He married the love of his life, Joan (Leach) Schaeffer and she passed away on September 30, 2015 after 62 years of marriage. Edward was the founder and former owner of Gemini Industries originally in St. Louis, MO now in Roxana, Illinois. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of the Norwood Hills Country Club and Sunset Hill Country Club. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and bass fishing, along with his love of flying. Edward was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all. Ed is survived by four children and spouses: Terry (Debbie) Schaeffer of Virginia; Elizabeth Johnson of Edwardsville, IL; Scott (Sue) Schaeffer of Florida, and Christopher (Pam) Schaeffer of Florida. Ten grandchildren: Patrick, Katie, Michael, Kelly, Carolyn, Edward and Matthew Johnson, Eddie, Christin and Tyler. Other survivors include five great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Schaeffer of St. Louis, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Carol Meyer of Texas; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Linda Leach and other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Joan, and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Raymond Leach; brother-in-law Fred Meyer and great-grandson Casey Clark.
In celebration of his life, he will be laid to rest along with his wife at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri with full military rites in a private ceremony at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com