Edward Hyman

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.