Edward Hyman

Edward “Roy” LeRoy Hyman, 91, died at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. He was born March 29, 1931 in Alton the son of the late Issac and Ruby (Eller) Hyman. Roy served 22 years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey and retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class. He married Gertrude Marie Batty in 1954. She preceded him in death. On September 25, 1999 at Bethany Baptist Church, he married Nancy (Kasinger) and she survives. Also surviving two sons, Lonnie Hyman of Carlinville, IL and Gary Hyman, eight grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ann Hyman, and brothers and sisters, Ivan, Delbert, Louise, Eileen, Thelma, Betty, Alfred, Everett, Alma, Edna, Floyd and Shirley. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton and will continue from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022. Reverend Greg Breeden will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the Church of the Nazarene in Godfrey. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.cm
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
- 'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
- Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
- Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
- IDOT shares info on Godfrey Roundabout
- Wood River Police seek information on missing man
- East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
- More convictions in theft ring
- Wood River improves ISO rating
- New Task Force commander announced