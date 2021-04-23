Edward Henry Wieseman, 87, of Edwardsville passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 18, 1933in Dorsey, IL to Henry and Barbara (nee: Henke) Wieseman. Edward served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a Member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Berandine (nee: Reiske) Wieseman of Edwardsville; children, Beverly (Keith) Schroeder of Edwardsville, Beth (Brian) Davis of Glencoe, OK, Edward (Jerri) Bull of Pelham, AL, Sheri (Barry) Ash of Bethalto, Vicki Perry of Portage, MI and Bernard (Joyanna) Bull of Mequon, WI; twenty grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a sister, Nancy (Paul) Engelke of Worden, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Smith and a brother, Elwood Wieseman.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. John Shank officiating.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville or Concordia University, Seward, NE.