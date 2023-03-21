Edward O. Hanks, 81, of Meadowbrook, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, peacefully in his sleep after battling some health issues.
He was born on January 1, 1942 in Alton, IL. He married Vicki Yates on July 28, 1991 in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.
Edward was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his son Jason (Trish) Hanks of South Roxana, IL; two stepsons Shane Aljets of Bethalto and Kale Aljets; and 3 grandchildren, Brandon, Brent, and Brianna.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of cremation rites.
