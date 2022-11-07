Edward Frankford

Edward E. Frankford, 80, died at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born March 7, 1942 in Alton, he was the son of Harry and Erma (Smith) Frankford. Mr. Frankford served in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1999 as supervisor over maintenance for Owens Illinois Glass in Godfrey and was an avid waterfowl hunter and sportsman. At the time of his death, he was serving as the Building and Zoning electrical inspector for The City of Alton. On December 9, 1961 he married the former Rita Bradley in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Debbie McGinnis (Mike) of Godfrey, a son, Jeff Frankford (Andrea) of Fosterburg, five grandchildren, Joshua McGinnis, Jessica McGinnis, Korinne, Alaina, and Jeffrey Frankford, two great grandchildren, Chase Griffin and Liam Kerkemeyer, two brothers, Carl Frankford (Sandy) of Bethalto and Roger Frankford of Bethalto, beloved family and friends. Along with his and Rita’s parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Frankford, two brothers, Frank and Lee Frankford, and a sister, Lucy Jones. Private services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources, P.O. Box 5, Godfrey, IL 62035 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
