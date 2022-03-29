Edward Dennis

Edward M. “Buddy” Dennis, 72, of Wood River and formerly of Troy, Illinois passed away at St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born October 6, 1949 in Clayton, Missouri, a son of the late Edward F. and Margaret (Plebanek) Dennis. He was a 1968 graduate of Triad High School and was of the Catholic Faith. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force reserves at Scott Air Force Base. He worked many years as a maintenance man and as a small engine repairman at Sears. He married Linda Hammand in the fall of 2009 and welcomed a stepson, Andrew Nagel. In addition to his beloved wife and stepson, he is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deb and Ken Martin of Bunker Hill; cousins; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be held at Keystone Cemetery in St. Jacob, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 with Father Kevin Laughery officiating. Memorials may be made to Partner’s for Pets, 9136 Lower Marine Road, St. Jacob, IL 62281. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.irwinchapel.com.
