Edward D. Crumer Sr., 82, brother of the late Carl Crumer Sr., died Friday, January 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Shalom Church City of Peace, 5491 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO. McClendon Funeral Home in Florissant, MO is in charge of arrangements.
