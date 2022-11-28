Edward Bechel, 79, of McCordsville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 10:40 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Majestic Care Center, McCordsville with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown with Don Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Griffith Cemetery, Brownstown. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be made to Lions Club, Vandalia or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Edward A. Bechel was born on Thursday, July 22, 1943 in Wood River, IL to Michael F. and Adele L. (Zakrewski) Bechel. He married Charl McConaughay on October 8, 1982 in Edwardsville, IL. He was a Carpenter retired from Labor Local Union #338 in 1988 and moved to Brownstown, IL. He loved gardening, farming, and spending time his family. He was an avid deer hunter and had a deer camp in Brownstown with his kids and grandkids for over 30 years. He was known as the “Camp Master”. In 1999, he moved his family to Indiana where he resided at the time of his death.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Charl Bechel of McCordsville, IN; his children, Tammy (Tim) Reese, Timothy (Heather) Bechel, Terry Bechel all of Godfrey, IL, Andrew (Stephanie) Bechel, and Chad (Alex) Bechel all of Indiana; 14 Grandkids; Todd (Martha) Reese, Trisha Schnur, Terra (Ryan) Pierantoni, Michael (Rachel) Bechel, Christopher Bechel, Jef Elrod, Lucas, Audrey, and Cooper Bechel, Dustin Meek, Aydan Bechel, Jacob Reader, Taylor and Wyatt Bechel; 7 great grandkids, Carter, Allisynn, Maliah, Annabelle, Camdyn, Mia, and Emmie. He absolutely loved spending time with ALL of his kiddos; sister, Shirley Bechel of Indiana; nephew, John (Susan) Elledge of Florida; parents-in-law, Bill and Bette Stolte of Vandalia; nieces, nephews and extended family who all love and miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Elledge and a niece, Glenda Hale.
A special thanks to Hospice of Indiana for the wonderful care that was given. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.