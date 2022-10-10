Eddie Shelton

Eddie "Joe" Shelton, 83, of East Alton, passed away on October 7, 2022 at the OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.
He was born on November 22, 1938 in Florence, IL, the son of Eddie & Katherine "Dorothy" (Davis) Shelton.
Joe married the former Brenda Reynolds on February 16, 1961 at the First Baptist Church in Bethalto.
He served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army and extended his service in Langford, Germany due to the Berlin Crisis. He graduated from Rankin Technical College. He worked as a Front Line Supervisor and a Maintenance Foreman for Monsanto and then owned and operated Alton Pump Repair.
Joe was a member of Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church inWood River. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and mushroom hunting. Joe and Brenda also managed Town & Country Lakes in Meadowbrook for 12 years.
In addition to his wife, Brenda; he is survived by a daughter and her fiancé, Kimberly Jo Shelton (Kevin Gleason) of East Alton, a son, Jeff Shelton of Bethalto, a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin (Teri) Shelton of Cottage Hills; eight grandchildren Tyler Joe Shelton, Maegen (Jake) Harris, Matt (Kayla) Shelton, Sarah Brooks, Ashley (Darrell) Burton, Christian Shelton, Erin
(Brandon) Austin, and Sara (Jordan)Evans; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Isringhausen of Jerseyville.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his step father, Clifford Reining; a brother, Bob Shelton, and a sister, Dora Baird.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday October 10, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto where Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Tuesday with Rev. Calvin Reynolds officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey with military honors conducted by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to the family.