Easter Bangayan Battung, 68, of Alton, passed away at 6:27 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.
Easter was born on April 18, 1954 in Quezon City Philippines. She was a daughter of the late Edilberto Battung and Leonita (Bangayan) Battung of Makati City Philippines.
Easter was a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Sarah and Martin Mokoosio of Edwardsville; one grandson, Christian Mokoosio of Edwardsville; two sisters, Naomi and Worthy Lockett of Bethalto, Eunice and Jerry Pesigan of the Philippines; two brothers Wilson and Belen Battung of the Philippines, Timothy and Amie Battung of the Philippines.
Besides her father, Easter was preceded in death by one brother Edilberto Battung.
Services are pending.
Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.