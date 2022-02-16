Earl Martin “Marty” Timmermeier, 69, opened his eyes to see his Lord and Savior at 10:19am on Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1952, in Alton, the son of the late John and Mary Lou (Thompson) Timmermeier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded to heaven by two sisters, Mary Orangelee Shaw, Gayla Dawn “Gail” Timmermeier, and a brother Harry Joseph Timmermeier. Surviving family includes a sister Shelley (husband Mark Schlottner) of Piasa, a brother Ray Timmermeier of Alton, five nieces, three nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
Earl was the sun behind the Rainbow Computer store in Alton that he managed for years. He then created his own business Techs on Wheels where he provided tech support. Some of his beloved times were playing in a band, sitting around the camp fire with his guitar, and traveling to see his family. Earl “Marty” was not only a light for Christ here on earth, he ran the lights for River of Life Church in Alton for several years. Marty’s ambition in life was to bring joy and happiness to others, which was exceeded beyond measure.
A celebration of Earl’s life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10 am until 1pm with the memorial service beginning at 12pm at River of Life Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road in Alton.
At the services, a guestbook will be available, the family asks that you write a favorite memory, story or what Earl (Marty) meant to you. In true fashion, the family also asks you to wear your favorite band shirt, Jesus shirt, Superhero or keeping in step with his love for our country wear your favorite patriotic shirt that reminds you of him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to River of Life, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton, Illinois 62002.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.