Earl Dale, Sr., 83, passed away at 2:52am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on September 4, 1938, in Sorento, Illinois, the son of the late Winfred C. and Eunice (Hausman) Dale. He married the former Dorothy L. “Dotty” Milhime on May 31, 1957, in Virginia, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2019. Survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Pamela and Glenn Walker of Bunker Hill, Tina and Steven Doerr of Hamburg, three sons and two daughters in law: Winfred Earl II and Debbie Dale of Alton, Troy and Becky Dale of Bunker Hill, Jason Dale and his fiancé: Anna Mobley of Cottage Hills, his grandchildren: Brandy Herron, Winfred Earl Dale III, Glenn Walker, Stephanie Doerr, Tonya Walker, Jonathan Dale, Jamie Waggoner, Misty Walker, several great grandchildren, four sisters and a brother in law: Margie Ramage, Lois Voyles, Donna Karpan, Marsha and Joe Harszy, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, and his favorite dog: Harry Bean.
A union carpenter, Winfred owned and operated Dale Siding and Improvement. He loved woodworking, bowling, fishing, hunting, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was of the Assembly of God Faith.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Genevieve Sparks, Berta Jackson, three brothers: Wilbur, Stephen, Charles, a sister in law: Maxine Dale, and his brothers in law: Edward Milhime, Doug Milhime, Pete Milhime, Eugene Ivan Milhime, Charlie Karpan, Ray Ramage, and Artie Voyles.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Following the funeral services, visitation will continue until 5pm. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials are suggested to 5A’s and will be accepted at the funeral home.
