Dylan J. Healy, 25, died 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born December 27, 1995 in Alton, he was the son of Ryan O. and Mandi E. (Healy) Motley. Dylan was an avid bowler and enjoyed video games. He worked as a delivery driver for DoorDash. As an organ doner, his final gift of love was giving life to others. Along with his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Pam Healy “Nana” of Alton, a step-brother, Tanner Motley of Troy, IL, a step-sister, Meghan Motley of Alton, his aunt, Marci Fagala “Mari” (Ryan) of St. Louis, MO, and his cousins, Claire, Jamison and Chole Fagala. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Healy, maternal great-grandparents, Floyd and Georgene Tomerlin, great-great-grandmother, Amanda Tomerlin and great-grandparents, Neal and Lois Healy. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
