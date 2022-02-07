Dwight McAfoos

Dwight Graham McAfoos, 81, of Alton, IL went to be fully present with the Lord on February 3, 2022, surrounded by his family and celebrated as the blessing from God that he was. Dwight was born February 3, 1941 to Herbert and Lucille McAfoos. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Anita McAfoos; his parents, Herbert and Lucille McAfoos; and his siblings: Ollie, Sue, William, Stanley, and Alan. He is survived by his siblings: Denny (Cecil) Turner, Wendell (Barb) McAfoos, and Lauren (Tom) Miller—his sisters-in-law: Millicent (Stanley), Susie (Alan), and Pat (William)—and countless nieces and nephews.
Family was everything to Dwight. He married Anita Bryant on February 9, 1968, and they spent 51 years loving and raising their five children, Julie, Glen, Devin, Robert, and Sarah. The children’s spouses, Gary (Julie), Carrie (Glen), Deaneal (Devin), Molly (Robert), and Jacob (Sarah) further extended his family, and he lovingly positioned them into the family’s foundation. And if Dwight’s wife, children, and children’s spouses were the carefully laid foundation, then he saw his grandchildren, Mia, Graham, and Charles McAfoos; Ella, Gus, and Baby McAfoos; Lucille McAfoos; and Lowen and Cadence Custer as the beauty on which it all stood.
After serving for the United States Army, then working briefly at Smith Funeral Home, Dwight found his calling. In 1972, he opened the doors of McAfoos Sign, and his door was always open to his children who spent time with him after school and to the many people who stopped to visit. Countless hours were spent being present for his kids and people who needed his attention. His gift for relaxing people was legendary. Those who came through his shop’s door, heavy with burdens, were able to leave with a lightness of spirit. One might think that it was not a sign shop at all, but a workshop of God’s love.
Sunday dinners at the McAfoos home were legendary; anyone who walked through the door was welcome. However, Dwight cared beyond his home and into the neighborhood, as he gladly picked up trash along the sidewalks in order to keep the neighborhood clean and well-cared for.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 9th at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave. Alton, Illinois 62002 with burial to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.