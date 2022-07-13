Dudley McClure

Dudley G. McClure, 89, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:11 pm, at Christian Hospital Northeast.
He was born on September 29, 1932, in Tennessee, the son of James and Terrie (Samples) McClure. He married Carol Ann Horridge on May 23, 1953, in St. Louis, MO.
Dudley is a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was the owner/operator of Halls Ferry Auto Parts. He was a member of a Bass Fishing Club, enjoyed golfing, was a great bowler, and enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Carol, and also loved camping and boating.
He survived by two daughters, Teri (John) Dinnius of Edwardsville, Diane (Michael) Bell of Bethalto; two sons, Jim (Patty) McClure of FL, and Patrick (Patty) McClure of Florissant, MO; ten grandchildren, Michael (Cassie) Dinnius, Nikki (Joe) Winkelmann, Casey (Marissa) Dinnius, Michele Bell (Roger Strohmeier), Beth (Justin) Hemmer, Erin Bell, Anna McClure, Christopher McClure (Kara Kalleberg), Stephan (Emily) McClure, and Ben McClure; eight great-grandchildren, Blythe, Karra, Grace, Annie, Beau, Ellie, Stella and Josie with one more new great-grandson on the way; brothers-in-law, Robert (Carol) Horridge of St. Louis, MO, and Steve (Linda) Boelhauf of Florissant, MO; a cousin, Mary Horridge of St. Louis, MO; a cousin, Uncle “Bunny” Koenig; and a cousin, Scott (Sandy) Koenig.
Along with his wife, Carol, he was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jeffrey Bell; and a sister-in-law, Marian Buswink.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, Illinois where funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 25, 2022, with Pastor Brandon Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors.
Memorials are suggested to Edwardsville American Legion – Gifts for Yanks.
