Dr. Martin “Tom” Carrow, 78, passed away at 1:38 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 24, 1942, in Alton, the son of Roy S. & Fadalias (Grief) Carrow.
Tom was a proud graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and Saint Louis University.
He was a successful orthodontist who was responsible for thousands of smiles in Madison County and the surrounding area. He was a member of the Alton Optimist Club, the American Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontics, and owned his orthodontic practice for 30 years.
Tom married Janet Cox on March 13, 1965.
She preceded him in death on April 26, 2001, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. On July 8, 2005, he married Margaret “Maggie” O’Donnell. She survives.
Most importantly he loved his family and God, and he served as cantor for St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Tom also loved watching and cheering on his grandchildren, especially during sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Maggie Carrow of Godfrey, his children, Marty (Sheri) Carrow of Chesterfield, MO, Dr. Mike (Kim) Carrow of Godfrey, IL; and Megan (Brandon) Washington of Champaign, IL; two step daughters, Jennifer (Cortez) Jefferson of Edwardsville, and Emily (Justin) Carpunky of Jerseyville; nine grandchildren, Drew, Dylan, Morgan, Jack, and Emma Carrow, Myles and Avery Jefferson, Everett Washington, and Kurt, Teddy and Josie Carpunky, ; one brother, Joseph Carrow of Topeka, KS and one sister, Mary Twitty of Jacksonville; and his dog Rhianna.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 pm Sunday October 24, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday October 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Paul Nguyen OMV celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to: Alton Boys and Girls Club or Marquette Catholic High School.