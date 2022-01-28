Dr. Eugene Joseph Mario Aragona, ABEM, age 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center. He was born on September 4, 1945 in San Sosti, Italy the son of the late Dr. Alessandro Nicola and Erminia Ida (Cataldi) Aragona. Along with his father and mother and sister he came to America in 1955 on the ship Andrea Doria. Gene became a naturalized US citizen in 1967. He loved America and was extremely patriotic, often seen wearing red, white and blue. He attended Routt High School and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1963, Illinois College in 1967 where he played football and Loyola Medical School in Chicago in 1971.
Gene served in the US Navy as a flight surgeon from 1972-1976 where he had been stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, Pensacola, FL, and did a tour of the Mediterranean on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal, he was also a Navy boxer. After his military service, he worked as an ER doctor at multiple locations and became certified by The American Board of Emergency Medicine from 1991 until present. He currently owned Alton Med Center since 1985.
Gene loved to study the Bible and was passionate about end times prophecy, would often remind people that Christ is returning soon. He had a strong faith and love for Jesus, witnessing to people about Christ and was especially devoted to missionaries in the nation of Israel. He was a private pilot, an avid scuba diver, and had worked for underwater search and rescue teams over the years. Gene was a multiple gold medal winner in the senior Olympics, specifically in weightlifting and track and field. He loved fitness and enjoyed working out every day. Gene spoke three languages fluently and even tried bronco riding.
He was a hard worker, devoted to his family and always willing to help others. He will be remembered for his passion and vocal cheering for his kids sporting events.
On September 24, 1988, at the First Christian Church in Jacksonville, he married the former Anita J. (Buckley) and she survives. Also surviving are three children, Krista Michelle (husband Nathan Bortolon) of Thunder Bay Canada, Amanda Elizabeth Gabriella of Godfrey, Christian John Michael of St. Louis. One sister, Rose M. Angelo of Springfield, IL and a beloved nephew, Christopher M. Angelo of Springfield, IL.
Per his wishes, no services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton where he attended. Additional information, video memorial and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com