Dr. Arvin Crose

Dr. Arvin J. Crose, 87, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 16, 1934 in Salem, Oregon the son of the late Alvin and Lillie Arvilla (Blake) Crose. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as a Dentist in Godfrey in 1999. Arvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Dell Crose on January 15, 1988. Surviving are his daughters, Mary Denise (Blake) Cozart of Laughlin, NV, Anne (Scott) Gonzalez of Warrenton, MO and Lynne (Scott) Wheeler of Jeffersonville, IN, his wife Betty Crose of Collinsville, IL and five stepchildren. His Grandchildren, Anna, Grace, Rachel and Sarah Gonzalez, Garrett and Wyatt Wheeler and Reuben Dickinson. Besides his first wife he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Dickinson and two sons in laws, Lloyd Stone and Charles Denner. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at The Greater Alton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4870 Humbert Road, Alton, IL. Graveside services were held on March 14, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Greater Alton Seventh-Day Adventist Church or to the Beit Tefilah Messianic Congregation in St. Louis, MO. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
