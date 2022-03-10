Dr. Arvin J. Crose, 87, died at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 16, 1934 in Salem, Oregon the son of the late Alvin and Lillie Arvilla (Blake) Crose. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as a Dentist in Godfrey in 1999. Arvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Dell Crose on January 15, 1988. He married Betty Mills-Crose of Collinsville, IL on May 22, 2005 in Caseyville, IL. They enjoyed many years traveling together. Surviving are his daughters, Mary D. Cozart of Laughlin, Nevada, Anne C. Gonzalez of Warrenton, MO and Lynne J. Wheeler of Jeffersonville, Indiana and seven grandchildren. Also surviving are his children by marriage, Delores Harper of Franklin, TN, Glyn Adams of Troy, IL, Paul Brewer of Pocahontas, IL, Keith Brewer of Collinsville, IL and Robert Brewer of Alton, IL, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Besides his first wife he was preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Crose Dickinson. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL. Rabbi Lynn Fineberg will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Beit Tefilah Messianic Congregation in St. Louis, MO or The Greater Alton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
