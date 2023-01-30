Doyle Kerr

Doyle Elmer Kerr, 90, passed away 12:15 am, Friday, January 27, 2023 at is residence.
Born January 5, 1933 in Buncombe, IL, he was the son of Henry Milton and Gussie (Ballard) Kerr.
A Korean War army veteran, Doyle worked as a mechanical foreman for GMO Railroad for 29 years before retiring in 1983. He was a member of Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062.
On September 27, 1952 in Buncombe, he married Bonnie Walker. She died March 23, 1997.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Nancy) Kerr of Bethalto, Kevin (Lisa) Kerr of Wood River; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jackie Kerr; grandson, Jefferey Michael Kerr; six brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, February 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with Rev. Julie Gvillo officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted at 10:30 am by Wood River Lodge #1062.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Military honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children.