Douglas “Doug” Cobb 54, of South Roxana passed away November 4, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born May 10, 1967 in Alton to Don and Marsha (Schaaf) Cobb, currently of Wood River.
Doug was a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School; where he was an outstanding athlete in both basketball and baseball. He was first team all-conference in basketball and was the 1st recipient of 110 percent ward given by Alton Exchange Club.
He was a member of Carpenters Local 664 for 36 years and for the last 5 years, worked as a Business Representative. Doug was on the Board of Directors for the Riverbend Growth Association.
In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at Montauk State Park. What he loved most was hunting and fishing with his boys and spending time with Julie.
He is survived by his significant other of more than 20 years, Julie Chapman of South Roxana and her parents, James and Mildred Chapman of Wood River; two sons, Lucas (Emma) Cobb of East Alton and Jacob (Lacey) Cobb of Bethalto; five grandchildren, Hayden, Lila, Brody, Hazel and Hank and sisters, Julie (Rich) Rollins of Roselle, Kathy (Steven) Twichell of Alton and Amy (Dennis) Daugherty of Wood River.
A memorial visitation will be held at East Alton Middle School Gymnasium 1000 3rd, St from 1:00 pm to 5:00pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Camouflage and fishing attire are encouraged. Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights entrusted with professional services. Memorials can be made to Carpenters Scholarship Fund. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.