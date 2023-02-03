Douglas Blasioli

Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.
Dougie was formerly employed at Amazon, the Grafton Zipline, and Dominoes. He loved fishing, camping, and playing video games.
Dougie had an infectious smile and laugh. He loved life, the outdoors, music, video games, animals and laughter which helped him shine as a zipline guide. Dougie had a huge heart and was loved by many. He wouldn’t turn down a camping trip or BBQ. He grew into this person who would put other’s feelings, thoughts and troubles before his own even if it would cost him. He became a very selfless young man. He will always be remembered for his smile, goofy laugh and his impromptu dance lessons as well as a very loyal, trustworthy brother, son, nephew, and friend.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the family with checks payable to Rani Blasioli to be used for his expectant baby.
