Doug Elzy

Doug Elzy, 61, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born February 12, 1961 in Alton the son of Richard Elzy of Alton and the late Jean (McCaghren) Elzy. Doug was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan. Along with his father he is survived by a daughter, Jasmine Elzy of Henderson, KY, two grandchildren, Calvin West and Dylan West both of Henderson, KY, a brother, Steven Elzy of Rancho Mirage, CA, a sister Kathi Voumard (Russell) of Godfrey, five nieces and nephews, Meghan Voumard, Kaitlyn Marfell (Spencer), Emma Voumard, C.J Elzy and Seth Elzy (Mallory). Besides his mother he was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Elzy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com