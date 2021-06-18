Dorothy Wiegand, 85, of Bethalto passed away at 1:45 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She was born in Dahlgren, IL on April 5, 1936 the daughter of Clyde R. and Daisy L. (Allen) Walden. She married Robert E. Wiegand on November 26, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Bethalto. He passed on April 20, 2003.
Dorothy worked in several area hospitals as a certified medical transcriptionist. She retired from St. Anthony’s Hospital at the age of 72. Dorothy was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church and later a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Citizen’s Center of Bethalto and socializing with her friends. More than anything, Dorothy loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, David (Barbara) Wiegand of Bethalto, Cindy (Phillip) Warren of St. Ann, MO, and Sheryl (Jerry) Sharp of Godfrey; eleven grandchildren, Timothy (Sarah Jane) Drury, Matthew (Corrine) Drury, Kellie (Tyler) Penn, Andrew (Sarah) Warren, James (Jenna) Ford, Abigail (fiancé Travis Kendrick) Warren, Oliver (Emma) Warren, Harley Warren, Joshua Kutchma, Grace Kutchma, and Myida Kutchma; thirteen great-grandchildren, Ella, Charlotte, Lincoln, Rose, Mason, Amelia, Madden, Jeremiah, Madilynn, Anthony, Lillian, Allie and Nolan; and two sisters, Betty (Max) Norris of Bethalto and Linda (Dave Watts) Walter of Cottage Hills and a sister-in-law, Eulah Walden of Bethalto.
Along with her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Miles Penn; and two brothers, Charles Walden and Randall Walden.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10 am. Pastor Phil Warren and Pastor Timothy Drury will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bethalto
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com