Dorothy W. Smith, of the Moro area, died November 17, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 22, 1923 in St. Louis, MO to Charles H. and Anna (Matteson) Werner. She was a proud graduate of Ashland School and Beaumont High, and attended Southeast MO State in Cape Girardeau. She later finished her degree at Harris Teacher's College and earned a Master in Education Degree with honors at SIU-Edwardsville.
She married Marion L. Smith on August 3, 1943. He died in 1988. Her brother, Charles Werner died in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sisters-in-law, Nan Werner and Marjorie Cope. She is survived by her son, Charles, her brother and sister-in-law, Shirley and Rev. James Smith, and nieces and nephews.
Dorothy began teaching in southeast Missouri in 1943, worked for the St. Louis County Library, and began teaching in the Berkley, MO Schools in the 1950's. She finished her teaching career with twenty years in the Hazelwood, MO schools, where she taught 5th grade, elementary music, was a reading specialist, and (her favorite) first grade.
She also studied organ at Fontbonne College and served various churches from 1970 until 2013, notably, the former St. Timothy's parish in Affton, 1st Church of Christ, Scientist in Edwardsville and Trinity Episcopal Chapel in Alton.
She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, did many kinds of needlework, and was accomplished at refinishing and repurposing furniture. She belonged to the American Guild of Organists, Lewis and Clark Weaver's Guild, Illinois Home and Community Education, and the Illinois Retired Teachers.
Pastor Edward Granadosin will lead her memorial service at the East Alton 1st United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 27 with visitation beginning at 11 am, service at noon, followed by a dinner at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Metro-East Humane Society or the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.