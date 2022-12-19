Dorothy Palmer

Dorothy Lucille Palmer, 97, passed away 6:15 pm, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Bria of Wood River.
Born December 4, 1925 in Alton, she was the daughter of William and Edna Mae (Harris) Theisen.
Dorothy enjoyed needle point, quilting, camping and hiking.
On July 18, 1953 in Alton, she married Maurice James Palmer. He died October 21, 2003.
Surviving are five sons, James (Tina) Palmer, Darrell Palmer all of Alton. Keith Palmer of Pasadena, TX, Rodney (Lori) Palmer of East Alton, Donald (Cindy) Palmer of Fosterburg; a daughter, Kay (Doug) Gihring of Alton; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Hise of Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Elbert Thiesen, Bill (Wanda) Theisen; two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Genevieve (Jerry) Loy, Wilma (Dale) McAninch, and Gerald Hise.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm, Thursday, December 22 at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Bethalto where funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday. Rev. Eric Scottberg will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Assembly of God Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.